Police seek help in finding at-risk woman, 35, missing overnight in Elk Grove

Elk Grove police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an at-risk woman who went missing Saturday night and had not been found as of late Sunday morning.

Alexandrea Kafka, 35, was last seen around Franklin and Laguna boulevards about 8:30 p.m., according to an Elk Grove Police Department news release.

Kafka was wearing a dark camouflage puffy jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a pink necklace with hearts. She can “get confused very easily,” according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Kafka’s whereabouts to call the non-emergency line at (916) 714-5115.