Police seek help finding 32-year-old missing from Kansas City, Kansas, since Sunday

Justin Scott Siwek, 32, was last seen at the Days Inn at 7721 Elizabeth Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, before he disappeared Sunday morning.

Police asked for help in finding a missing 32-year-old man who disappeared from Kansas City, Kansas, nearly a week ago, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Police said they are looking for Justin Scott Siwek who was last seen about 11 a.m. Sunday at the Days Inn at 7721 Elizabeth Avenue in Kansas City.

Siwek has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has the word “Blessed” tattooed across his chest and was last seen wearing a red tank top and khaki shorts.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his disappearance is asked to call Kansas City, Kansas, police at 913-573-6036 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).