Police seek help to find 69-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Independence

Police are asking the public for help to locate a 69-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Independence on Monday afternoon.

Jeffrey C. Stransky was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in the 300 block of North Main Street, according to Independence police. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also issued a statewide alert seeking help to find him.

Police said Stransky relies on an electronic voice box to speak. He is described as a white man, roughly 5-foot-8 and 215 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was wearing a green shirt, gray sweatpants and tan boots when he was last seen, according to police.

Police were asking anyone who sees Stransky to call 911 to reach their nearest law enforcement agency or the Independence Police Department directly at 816-325-7300.