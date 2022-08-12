Police seek 16-year-old Auburn boy missing since Thursday afternoon

An at-risk Auburn teen is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Police are looking for Daegan Ostenson. The 16-year-old was last seen Thursday at Placer High School in Auburn after school, Auburn police said on their Facebook page.

Ostenson is 5-foot-7, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a black plaid long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and was wearing black-and-white shoes.

Auburn police urge anyone with information call 911 or (530) 823-4234.