Police seek 16-year-old Auburn boy missing since Thursday afternoon
An at-risk Auburn teen is missing and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Police are looking for Daegan Ostenson. The 16-year-old was last seen Thursday at Placer High School in Auburn after school, Auburn police said on their Facebook page.
Ostenson is 5-foot-7, 145 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a black plaid long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and was wearing black-and-white shoes.
Auburn police urge anyone with information call 911 or (530) 823-4234.