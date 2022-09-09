Police searching for two suspects after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday

James Hartley
·1 min read

Two people were shot in the area of Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday evening and police are looking for two suspects, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

Officials have not specified the conditions of the victims or released any identifying details about the suspected shooters, according to WFAA. Police responded to the area round 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Uvalde on May 24 saw the deadliest K-12 school shooting in U.S. history, when a lone gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Students just returned to the classrooms Tuesday for the first time since the shooting happened, according to KTRK-TV, an ABC affiliate in Houston.

Uvalde is about 350 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

