Police searching for missing diplomat Richard Morris appeal for dashcam footage

Police have appealed to motorists for dashcam footage of roads where a missing diplomat was known to regularly jog.

Richard Morris has been missing since he went running in his home village of Bentley near Farnham, Hampshire, on the morning of 6 May.

Mr Morris, 52, was the ambassador to Nepal between 2015 and November 2019 and accompanied the Duke of Sussex on a tour of the country in 2016.

He had previously been head of the Pacific department in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and held senior diplomatic posts including in Australia and Mexico.

Drivers are being asked by Hampshire Police to check their dashcams if they were in the area between 10am and 5pm on 6 May.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to drivers who use Islington Road and Islington Lane, Station Road, Blacknest Road, The Street and Church Street.

A force spokesman said: "It is believed Richard, from Bentley, was running in the local area on May 6, and officers have been carrying out searches since then in locations he is known to go.

"His family are understandably concerned for his welfare."

Richard is described as being white, about 6ft tall, with greying hair and a beard. He is also described as having a port birth mark on his face.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved top with a half zip, black shorts, and blue trainers.

Last week, the force sent in specialist officers to search a forest near to where he went missing.

Dog teams, a marine unit, a helicopter and horses were also used to search the forest which is part of the South Downs national park near Farnham.