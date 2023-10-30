Police searching for man after alleged axe assault in Pictou County

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking people not to pick up hitchhikers. (CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are searching for a 61-year-old man in relation to an assault with an axe in Thorburn.

Police say one person was injured in the incident on Greenwood Street in Pictou County.

John Douglas Cress allegedly fled into the woods and is believed to be on foot. Residents in the Thorburn area are advised to shelter in place.

Cress is described as five foot 10 inches tall with grey hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a long-sleeved grey sweatshirt and shorts.

Police are asking people not to pick up hitchhikers and to call 911 if they see Cress.

