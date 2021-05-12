'We’ve got children orphaned': Police name 6 victims of Colorado Springs birthday party shooting

Christine Fernando, Ryan W. Miller and Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Two families were gathered to celebrate birthdays at a Colorado Springs, Colorado, mobile home Sunday when a man who had been dating one of the women at the party entered the residence and fatally shot her and five others before taking his own life, police said Tuesday.

"At the core of this horrendous act is domestic violence. The suspect who was in a relationship with one of the victims displayed power and control issues," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said. "When he wasn’t invited to a family gathering, the suspect responded by opening fire and killing six victims before taking his own life."

Seven adults and three children – 2, 5 and 11 – were present during the shooting, Lt. Joe Frabbiele said. The children were unharmed and "were in close proximity to the shooting event" and witnessed what happened "to some degree," he said.

"We’ve got children orphaned by this situation," Niski said.

The victims were identified as Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28; Jose Ibarra, 26; Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 33; Melvin Perez, 30; Jose Gutierrez, 21; and Joana Cruz, 52.

Mayra Ibarra De Perez and Melvin Perez were married and present with their children, police said. Mayra's siblings Sandra and Jose were also present. The party was at the home of Melvin’s mother, Joana Cruz, and stepfather. Joana’s son, Jose Gutierrez, was present.

The shooter – Teodoro Macias, 28 – entered the home and shot all six victims "in quick succession" before shooting himself, Frabbiele said. Police received three 911 calls, including one from a neighbor, one from inside the residence capturing the sound of "rapid gunfire" and one from a family member who escaped the residence.

'Unspeakable acts': Gunman kills 6, then self, at birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police say

Mourners organize a memorial, Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colo., where a shooting at a party took place a day earlier that killed six people before the gunman took his own life.
Mourners organize a memorial, Monday, May 10, 2021, outside a mobile home in Colorado Springs, Colo., where a shooting at a party took place a day earlier that killed six people before the gunman took his own life.

Three teenagers – 16, 16 and 18 – had left the gathering at the time to get something at a neighbor's house, Frabbiele said.

"They returned to the residence to discover what happened prior to police arrival. They attempted to render aid and gave shelter to the younger children," Frabbiele said.

Five victims and the gunman died on the scene, and a sixth victim – Jose Gutierrez – was taken to the hospital for "advanced lifesaving efforts." He died at the hospital, Frabbiele said.

One young child and "some" teenagers lost both parents, Niski said. The children are now with relatives.

Police found one firearm, a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and two 15-round magazines, Frabbiele said. One magazine was empty, and one was still loaded. Officers found 17 shell casings, he said.

The gun was purchased from a dealer in 2014 at a local gun store, but the shooter did not buy the firearm during that transaction, Frabbiele said. The gun had not been reported stolen, and police were still investigating how the gunman came to possess it, he said.

The shooting is the 13th mass killing this year and the second mass killing in Colorado this year, according to a USA TODAY, Northeastern University and The Associated Press database, which defines a mass killing as those in which four or more people were killed, not including the assailant. In March, 10 people were killed in Boulder when a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store.

Columbine, Aurora and now Boulder: Colorado has the sixth-highest rate of public mass killings

A Colorado Springs Police Department officer lifts up crime tape at the scene where multiple people were shot and killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
A Colorado Springs Police Department officer lifts up crime tape at the scene where multiple people were shot and killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Niski said the Colorado Springs killing was the most shooting victims the city has ever seen and the fourth-most in Colorado. The incident shines a light on the lethality of domestic violence, he said.

"In Colorado, we've had domestic terrorism incidents where lots of people were killed. We've had random acts like going into a King Soopers or a movie theater. But let's not forget about the lethality of domestic violence," Niski said. "Twenty to 25% of the victims of homicides related to domestic violence are not the people involved in the relationship."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, crime report data indicates about 1 in 5 homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by an intimate partner. Over half of female homicide victims are killed by a current or former male partner, the CDC says.

Sandra Ibarra-Perez and the gunman had been in a relationship for about a year, police said.

"The suspect had a history of controlling and jealous behavior toward the victim. This behavior in particular was most obvious with trying to isolate her from her family, making efforts to prevent her from attending family events.

Colorado Springs police said they had no previously reported incidents of domestic violence incidents in the relationship, and the victim did not have an order of protection.

The gunman does not have a criminal history, Frabbiele said.

'How can this happen here?' Police seek motive after gunman kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party

A small crowd of mourners Monday left bouquets of yellow roses and devotional candles on a small table set up in front of the home.

Freddy Marquez told the Denver Post he was at the party before the shooting with his wife and children, and the victims were all of the same extended family. The party was to celebrate his wife's and her brother's birthdays, but Marquez said his family left around 10 p.m. because his wife had to work the next day.

When his wife woke up the next morning, she saw numerous missed calls. Marquez's wife's mother, two brothers and three extended family members died.

"It’s just crazy; it’s not what we expected on Mother’s Day," he told the Post. "I’m at a loss for words."

Neighbor Gladis Bustos told The Associated Press the home's owner, Joana, was a warmhearted, hardworking person who always took the time to say hello to her neighbors.

"She was an incredibly pleasant woman, very beautiful, happy all the time," Bustos told the Associated Press. "She loved to chat. And she was very proud of her family."

"We’re all in shock," she added. "How can this happen here? This is all so painful, so devastating, so overwhelming."

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers asked for patience during the investigation. Gov. Jared Polis offered condolences in a Sunday statement.

"The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating... Multiple lives were taken today by this terrible act of violence," he said in the statement. "Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less."

If you are a victim of domestic violence, The National Domestic Violence Hotline allows you to speak confidentially with trained advocates online or by the phone, which they recommend for those who think their online activity is being monitored by their abuser (800-799-7233). They can help survivors develop a plan to achieve safety.

Safe Horizon's hotline offers crisis counseling, safety planning, and assistance finding shelters 1-800-621-HOPE (4673). It also has a chat feature where you can reach out for help from a computer or phone confidentially.

Survivors can call the New York City Anti-Violence Project's 24/7 English/Spanish hotline at 212-714-1141 and get support. If calling is not safe but email is possible, make a report at avp.org/get-help and leave safe contact information, and someone will reach out.

Find a list of pet-friendly shelters at Sheltering Animals & Families Together, Safe Place For Pets, DomesticShelters.org and the Animal Welfare Institute.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado Springs birthday party shooting: Police name 6 victims

Latest Stories

  • Taylor Hall weighs in on ex-teammate Eichel: 'I know Jack is frustrated'

    Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.

  • Breaking down the closest Norris Trophy race in recent memory

    The 2021 Norris Trophy race should be the closest among the major awards, with several candidates in the running. Who should take home the hardware this year?

  • Manchester City wins fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's reinvention

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with COVID-19

    The Padres also placed Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to contact tracing.

  • What Wayne Simmonds is showing us about the sacred relationship between a Black man and his barber

    Not every barber can cut Black hair.

  • Medina Spirit will compete in Preakness Stakes, Derby win still in doubt

    Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.

  • Alex Rodriguez's group reportedly hasn't closed Timberwolves deal yet

    Alex Rodriguez's group had 30 days to exclusively negotiate for the Timberwolves.

  • Bob Baffert admits he treated Medina Spirit with ointment that contained betamethasone

    Baffert tried to blame Media Spirit's positive test on 'cancel culture,' and now he owes 'cancel culture' an apology.

  • Bradley Beal again responds to Kent Bazemore: 'Don't bring my injury into it'

    "Keep it hoops," Bradley Beal told Yahoo Sports when asked to elaborate on his takedown of Kent Bazemore.

  • Todd Frazier gets into ugly spat with media member after being DFA'd: 'Go grab another hot dog'

    Todd Frazier felt the need to respond to some harsh criticism.

  • Toronto Rock returning to Hamilton, where they started back in 1998

    The NLL team announced Tuesday it has reached a five-year agreement to relocate from Scotiabank Arena to Hamilton’s First Ontario Centre, starting in 2021-22.

  • Record-setting Hawaii QB Colt Brennan dies at age 37

    Colt Brennan set records as the quarterback at the University of Hawaii from 2005 to 2007 before going on to a brief NFL career.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Blackhawks announcer apologizes after making on-air reference to suicide

    Pat Foley said that if he had "been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head" during Chicago's game with Dallas on Monday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • State auditor: Brett Favre hasn't paid back $600K in welfare funds he promised Mississippi

    Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.

  • TFC signs veteran forward Dom Dwyer, waives former first-round pick Griffin Dorsey

    Toronto FC added experience up front Tuesday, signing veteran forward Dom Dwyer through 2022. The 30-year-old Dwyer, who entered MLS in 2013, has 83 career regular-season and playoff goals in 204 games with Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC. He has been training with TFC since the pre-season. “Dom is a powerful attacking player that has experience scoring goals in this league. He’s been training with us in Orlando, and he’s fit very well within the group,” Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. “Adding Dom gives us another dangerous attacking option when we think about our front six. "Dom very much wanted to join the club and that was a big part of the signing process, given he had interest from other clubs. We’re happy he’s with us, and we’re looking forward to him getting on the field.” After a quiet off-season, Toronto has been busy in recent days signing designated player Yeferson Soteldo, Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence and now Dwyer. Heading in the other direction were midfielder Liam Fraser (loaned to Columbus) and midfielder/wingback Griffin Dorsey (waived). Toronto has been short up front in recent weeks with star striker Jozy Altidore dealing with illness and injury, Ayo Akinola coming back from injury and sophomore Ifunanyachi Achara still recovering from knee surgery. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, who can also play forward, is still dealing with a quad issue. Dwyer was most recently with Orlando in his second go-round with the Florida team. He made just two appearances last season before being sidelined by a knee injury. In addition to a history of scoring goals, the five-foot-nine 181-pounder can be a major irritant to defenders with an abrasive edge to him. Toronto has set up shop in Orlando during the pandemic due to border restrictions. Born and raised in England, Dwyer was taken 16th overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft by Kansas City out of the University of South Florida. He made his MLS debut on Sept. 2, 2012, against Toronto . Dwyer gained American citizenship in 2017 and went on to earn four caps for the U.S. With Kansas City, Dwyer made a combined 150 appearances and scored 66 goals in all competitions. Dwyer is married to Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux, a U.S. international who was born in B.C., to an American father and Canadian mother. Also Tuesday, Toronto waived Dorsey. The 22-year-old midfielder/wingback saw just seven minutes of playing time in two substitute appearances since being drafted sixth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft from Indiana, where the Colorado native was a second-team All-American. The former U.S. under-20 international signed a Generation Adidas contract with MLS prior to the draft. Curtis said the acquisitions of Soteldo and Lawrence had forced Dorsey farther down the depth chart. "You have to make (roster) room at times," said coach Chris Armas. "So that's what that's about. We think he's a really good young professional. So this was not an easy decision." TFC defender Eriq Zavaleta also paid tribute to Griffin. "In my time as a pro, I’ve seen few young players work harder every day. Good luck in your next club, pal." he said in a social media post. "Success is around the corner." — Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Olympic torch relay pulled from Hiroshima streets in latest COVID-19 setback

    The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July, yet much of the country is still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

  • Tatis goes on injured list due to health, safety protocols

    DENVER (AP) — San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was among three players the Padres added to the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Joining Tatis on the list were utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, the Padres announced Tuesday before their game at Colorado. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he learned of Tatis’ positive test in a phone call late Monday nigh but that Tatis was symptom-free at the moment. “Naturally, you’re punched in the stomach a little bit,” Tingler said. “You first of all want to make sure, certainly for Tatis in this situation, is he feeling OK? And it was good to kind of see him over Facetime, and he’s feeling well. I mean he is crushed, he’s crushed inside, mentally, things like that. “At the same time, for our guys here, we have a chance to pick him up. We’ve got a chance to pick it up up a little bit. We’re coming off a fairly decent offensive game. Look, it’s a blow, but we’ve got the guys. It’s not going to be one guy having to carry a lot of things. It’s going to be a lot of guys chipping in and contributing.” Tatis spent time on the injured list last month with inflammation in his left shoulder. He leads the Padres with nine homers and 23 runs. The 22-year-old Tatis has flourished on the road this season, hitting .385 with six homers and 10 RBIS. His 1.302 OPS on the road is the second-best mark in the majors of any player with at least 40 plate appearances, trailing only Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (1.364). “It is what it is,” outfielder Wil Myers said. “We’re in a situation where things are going on right now but we’ll just adapt and keep going. We’ve got three new guys in here today and we’re ready for the game today.” Profar has reached base safely in eight of his last 10 games. He is hitting .234 this season with one homer. Mateo was called upon as a pinch hitter in the ninth Sunday in San Francisco. He had an RBI double in San Diego's 11-1 win. He's hitting .400 over his last six games. San Diego recalled infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano and right-hander Nabil Crismatt from Triple-A El Paso and selected the contract of outfielder John Andreoli to the 40-man roster. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press