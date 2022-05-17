Police searching for 3 armed men after carjacking in Toronto

Toronto police say they are searching for three armed people after a man was robbed of his vehicle in Etobicoke on Monday night. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects armed with two handguns and a knife after a man lost his vehicle in a carjacking on Monday.

The attack happened in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 7:45 p.m. The vehicle stolen was a black Range Rover.

No one was injured, police say.

The three people who robbed the man fled in his vehicle, police added.

Officers were still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m.