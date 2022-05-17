Police searching for 3 armed men after carjacking in Toronto
Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects armed with two handguns and a knife after a man lost his vehicle in a carjacking on Monday.
The attack happened in the area of The Queensway and Islington Avenue. Police were called to the area at about 7:45 p.m. The vehicle stolen was a black Range Rover.
No one was injured, police say.
The three people who robbed the man fled in his vehicle, police added.
Officers were still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m.