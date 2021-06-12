Police searching for 2 gunmen who injured 9, killed 1 in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO – Police were searching for two men who opened fire in a South Side neighborhood early Saturday, killing one woman and injuring nine other people.

The 10 victims were standing on the sidewalk in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood when the two men approached around 2 a.m., police said.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and left knee and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Six men – 26, 27, 30, 32, 41 and 46 – were in fair condition at four different area hospitals, police said. A 34-year-old woman and two 23-year-old men were in good condition at Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The incident is just the most recent in a series of shootings this year. More than 1,500 people have been shot in Chicago so far in 2020 – an 18% increase from the same time period last year, according to city data. More than 250 people have died from gunshot wounds.

Last summer, in the nearby Auburn Gresham neighborhood, 15 were shot at a funeral in what was the city's largest mass shooting in recent memory.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago shooting leaves 9 injured, 1 dead as police search for gunmen