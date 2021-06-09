Police search for ‘vulnerable’ missing man last seen in West Boise

The Boise Police Department issued a news release Wednesday afternoon that it is looking for a deaf and mute “vulnerable adult” who has gone missing, according to a Twitter post.

Police are searching for Chakubuta, also known as Buta, who was last seen by his caregiver near North Mitchell Street and West Fairview Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 37-year-old was wearing a gray hat, gray pants and a black long-sleeved shirt, according to police. He is about 5-foot-10, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes.

Chakubuta often walks to Mariposa Park or nearby convenience stores, according to a news release. He “will not understand or respond to (American Sign Language) and uses his own sign language.”

Police ask residents to call 208-377-6790 if they have any information.