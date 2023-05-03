Police unable to locate attacker after third stabbing in the past week near UC Davis campus

Police on Tuesday stopped their search for an attacker who stabbed a woman Monday night near the University of California, Davis, the third stabbing in the past week near campus.

The assailant in the Tuesday incident matched the description of the attacker in two recent fatal stabbings in Davis, the school said in a news release.

The school sent a campus alert around 1 a.m. local time Tuesday advising students to shelter in place after the stabbing took place in the area of 2nd and L streets, the school said.

The Davis Police Department located the female victim, who said a man stabbed her multiple times through a tent, police said. Authorities took her to the UC Davis Medical Center, where she was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Residents and students of the Northern California college town are shocked and frightened by the stabbings as police search through hundreds of tips and for DNA evidence.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said he believes all the attacks occurred at night and urged people to be vigilant of their surroundings.

What police say about the stabber

Police described the attacker as a man with light complexion, curly hair and a thin build, standing about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9. He was wearing a “black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, black shoes” and was carrying a brown backpack, police said in a Tuesday morning update.

Davis police are working with authorities in the Yolo and Sacramento areas, and are searching for the man in surrounding neighborhoods using drones and canine units.

Davis police said officers were not able to find the attacker in a "detailed search" of the city that concluded Tuesday morning, adding that authorities would continue to patrol the area.

"This is different and the attacks were particularly violent and brazen," Pytel said at a Tuesday news conference. He added that in the most recent two attacks, the "suspect didn’t seem to care there were several witnesses" who could identify him.

Third stabbing in a week

Two of the victims were homeless and the third was a college student, Pytel said.

Authorities believe there’s a connection between the latest stabbing and two previous incidents: the fatal stabbing of UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm, 20, at Sycamore Park on Saturday and the fatal stabbing of David Henry Breaux, 50, at Central Park on Thursday.

Police found Breaux unresponsive and hunched over a bench where he often sat or slept, Pytel said. City council members and the mayor said Breaux was well known in the area and was known as the "Compassion Guy" for more than a decade. He had often asked people for their thoughts on compassion.

Najm was found with multiple stab wounds by a resident who had heard a disturbance. He was also a graduate of Davis High School.

In Monday's stabbing, Pytel said the suspect had been spotted by several people at a homeless encampment before the woman, whom police have not identified, was stabbed several times through her tent. Davis Police Lt. Dan Beckwith said the woman is in her 60s and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The three stabbings are within 5 miles of the UC Davis campus.

“I know many of you are frightened by what’s happened, especially so quickly after the stabbing incident that occurred on Thursday,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said in a news release posted Sunday. “Our Police Department is collaborating with the city of Davis Police Department to provide all available resources to assist in the search for the suspect or suspects, and to provide extra patrols in the city and on campus.”

UC Davis security expands amid student fears

UC Davis police had provided extra security Monday night after the recent fatal stabbings in the city. On Tuesday, the campus announced that nighttime instruction would temporarily be remote and that extra security would continue at night.

"Out of an abundance of caution, UC Davis is transitioning to emergency remote instruction for all courses ending after 6 p.m.," Distinguished Professor Ahmet Palazoglu, chair of the Davis Division, reported after a special meeting.

UC Davis also provided safety guidance to students, including advising students to consider going remote or rescheduling for events and to not walk or travel alone.

Radhika Gawde, president of the Associated Students of the University of California, Davis, said students stayed up Monday night monitoring police scanner activity and sharing information on social media.

"I think I speak for the whole community here when I say we’re devastated by the loss of our peer," she said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. "Our sense of safety has been completely shattered."

Gawde said that as of Tuesday afternoon, more than 80% of 4,200 students who responded to a student government survey sent out in the morning said they don’t even feel safe attending classes during the day.

Contributing: The Associated Press

