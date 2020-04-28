Police search for suspect after shooting on 17th Avenue S.W.

Police say a man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in southwest Calgary.

A fight happened between two men in the alley north of 17th Avenue and Fifth Street S.W. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

One man was shot in the leg with a gun or possibly a speargun, and was taken to hospital with a broken femur.

A witness reported hearing a loud pop at the time.

Police have taped off the area, and are searching for a suspect.