Police search for suspect after report of sexual assault on Halifax Transit bus
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on a Halifax Transit bus.
On Tuesday, Halifax police received a report of a sexual assault that had happened earlier in the day on the Route 60 bus traveling from Eastern Passage to the Bridge Terminal on Wyse Road in Dartmouth.
A Halifax Regional Police release said a man got on the bus, sat down beside a girl he did not know and touched her in a "sexual manner."
The girl left the bus and told an adult about the incident.
Police did not provide the age of the girl.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, with average build, "scruffy" facial hair and medium-length tight curly black hair.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing grey sweatpants. He may also have been wearing flip-flops.
Police are asking anyone with information about the man or the incident to call police at 902-490-5020.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
