Police search St. Lawrence River for missing swimmer near Brockville, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police have been searching the St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont., for a 31-year-old man who jumped off a boat Saturday but never resurfaced. (Jody Porter / CBC - image credit)

A search of the St. Lawrence River for a 31-year-old man who disappeared after jumping off a boat entered its second day on Sunday.

First responders were called to the waters on Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown Township just before 3 p.m. Saturday, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Police said the man jumped off the boat, but never resurfaced.

OPP officers continued searching the area Sunday with the assistance of the Leeds and Grenville marine unit and the force's underwater search and recovery unit.