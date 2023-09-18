Police search for missing 32-year-old woman last seen Sunday night in Kansas City

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman last seen Sunday night in Kansas City.

La’Kesha Gooley was last seen around 10:45 p.m. in the area of 83rd and Main streets wearing an unknown color tank top and shorts and pink or yellow Crocs.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Gooley has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Gooley has medical conditions that require care.

Anyone who finds her or knows of her whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.