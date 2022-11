Police are asking for help locating a 10-year-old who was last seen Saturday night in Kansas City.

Jayvan Scott was last seen around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 99th Street and Richmond Avenue.

He is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Jayvan has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue shorts and flip flops.

Police ask anyone who locates Jaylan to call 911.