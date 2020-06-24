Police search for man missing in River Thames in Cookham, Berkshire

Police are searching a stretch of the River Thames following reports a man is missing after entering the water.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were at the scene of the incident in Cookham, Berkshire, on Tuesday night along with ambulance and fire crews.

A man went into the river and was not seen emerging.

"We are on the scene in Odney Lane, in Cookham, following a report of a fear for welfare," it said.

"It was reported that a man had entered the water.

"Officers are working to locate the man, who was not seen to get out of the water."

Pictures taken at the scene appear to show rescue workers in boats on the river.

The incident appears to have happened close to The Ferry pub in Cookham.

South Central Ambulance Service, which was at the scene, posted a message on Twitter to deny that three boys had drowned in the incident.

It said: "Reports of three boys having drowned in this incident are not correct."