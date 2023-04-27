Police search for a killer after a 15-year-old found shot at a Miami-Dade trailer park

Miami-Dade police say they got a 911 call about an injured person in a trailer park. When officers went there, they found a teen shot in the abdomen and in a Honda headed to the hospital.

Officers and paramedics took over and took the teen to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died on Wednesday evening, police say.

Officers, who found the teen at 8050 NW Miami Ct. in the Little River area after 4:30 p.m., did not release information on suspects.

Late Thursday night, detectives say they are seeking help on the case. If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

The teen’s mother called her son “very, very smart.”

“We owe this family a little bit of peace, a little bit of closure,” Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez said at the scene.