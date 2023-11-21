Police searching for missing teenagers in north Wales find car

Police searching for four missing teenagers who disappeared on a camping trip in north Wales have found the car they were travelling in.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris are thought to have been travelling in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd, North Wales police said.

They were last seen on Sunday morning in a silver Ford Fiesta, registration HY14 GVO, the force said in a missing persons appeal posted on Facebook.

North Wales police said that following information from a member of the public, officers searching in the Porthmadog area had located the vehicle.

They confirmed that police officers and colleagues from other emergency services were at the scene, and the families of those involved have been kept updated.

Crystal Owen, Harvey’s mother, told the BBC she was travelling to north Wales to help with the search operation. She said she was unaware her 17-year-old son was going on a camping trip and believed he was going to stay at a friend’s grandfather’s house.

“I am frantically worried, we haven’t slept a wink, we are desperate to chase any lead we can,” she said. “If I’d have known [where he was going] I wouldn’t have let him due to the winter weather conditions. They are all sensitive, intelligent lads and we are just hoping they parked up, got lost and are OK.”

She said her son, an A-level student at Shrewsbury college, had not been active on WhatsApp and she believes that the last time the group used their phones was at about midday on Sunday from Porthmadog.

Owen added that she wanted to follow up on a lead posted on Twitter in which someone reportedly saw someone dragging a tent to a car parked on a hill on Sunday afternoon in the Felinheli area.

Mountain rescue teams searched car parks for the missing car on Monday, and a coastguard helicopter searched the area around Porthmadog and Harlech at about 4.45am on Tuesday.

Lisa Corfield, who said her daughter Maddi was Wilf’s girlfriend, told the Shropshire Star: “They all went to north Wales camping on Saturday night and they were due home on Sunday morning but they never returned.

“Everybody is sick with worry and have not heard anything from them, which is very unusual for them. They have been trying their phones which must be either off or with no battery”

Chris Lloyd, the chair of the Ogwen Valley mountain rescue team, said they spent Monday searching car parks for the group’s vehicle but there was no specific search area.

“We deployed two or three teams to drive around all the car parks. We cannot find the car,” he said. “We are still actively looking for it and are continuing to search. We don’t have specific area where to search.”