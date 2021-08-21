Police hunt 49-year-old man after two people murdered in central London

Detectives are trying to find a 49-year-old man as part of a murder investigation after two bodies were found within hours of each other at separate addresses in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said anyone who sees Lee Peacock should not approach him, but call 999.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks, of the specialist crime command, said: “I am appealing today for information about the whereabouts of 49-year-old Lee Peacock, who we need to speak to urgently about the murders of two people in Westminster.

“Officers have been working round the clock to track him down and I am asking anybody who sees Lee to call us immediately on 999. I would urge members of the public not to approach him, but instead to call police as soon as possible.”

Police outside an address on Ashbridge Street, Westminster, where a woman found with a knife injury died (Aaron Chown/PA)

Emergency services were called to Ashbridge Street, Westminster, just after 9.30pm on Thursday after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of people inside the property.

Officers found a 45-year-old woman who had suffered a knife injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2.15am on Friday, police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man with a knife injury at a property in Jerome Crescent, around half-a-mile away.

Paramedics confirmed the 59-year-old man had died.

Inquiries are under way to trace the woman’s next of kin, while the man’s have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made.

The male victim was found at a property in Jerome Crescent, half-a-mile from the scene of the first stabbing (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Marks said Peacock could have important information about the two murders.

“At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but we are treating these crimes as linked,” he said.

“I know this will cause concern among the community but I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers who are tasked with finding Lee. And once again I would like to appeal for anyone who sees him to call 999.”

Crime scenes are in place in Ashbridge Street and Jerome Crescent and additional police resources and patrols have been deployed throughout the area to provide local reassurance, police said.

“Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to approach patrol officers. To pass on information please call 101,” said Detective Chief Inspector Owain Richards, police commander for Westminster.

People witnessing anything suspicious are asked to call 101, quoting reference 7227/19AUG.