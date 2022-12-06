Police search for 11-year-old boy last seen Monday night in Kansas City

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old last seen Monday night in Kansas City.

Martin Paul was last seen at 7:55 p.m. in the area of 82nd Street and Holmes Street wearing a black and white long sleeve shirt, blue jacket, black sweatpants and black And1 shoes, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Martin is 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Martin or knows about his whereabouts should call 911 or the juvenile section at 816-234-5150.