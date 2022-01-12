Police: Seahawks QB Geno Smith drove 96 mph, refused breathalyzer before suspicion of DUI arrest

Geno Smith was arrested early Monday morning. (Joe Nicholson/Reuters)

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was driving 96 mph in a 60 mph zone on a Washington interstate prior to his Monday arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police.

A Washington State Patrol report obtained by the Seattle Times states that Smith drove for more than a mile after police turned on their flashing lights and refused a blood-alcohol breath test after he pulled over.

According to the report, the arresting officer first saw Smith's Rolls Royce “approaching me from the rear at a high rate of speed" before passing the patrol car on Interstate 90. The report states that after Smith pulled over, he admitted to drinking wine and said that he had stopped drinking 90 minutes before driving.

Police obtained warrant for Smith's blood

According to the report, Smith declined to continue with a "walk-and-turn" field sobriety test and that police obtained a warrant to draw his blood after he refused a blood-alcohol breath test. The arresting officer cited speed, lane travel and failure to recognize emergency lights in determining the suspicion of DUI arrest. Smith was taken to a local hospital, where police say they restrained his arms and legs after "efforts to de-escalate" in order to draw his blood. The results of that blood test are not yet known.

Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Monday and released on his own recognizance at 9:27 a.m. He acknowledged the arrest on Twitter after news of it broke on Monday, asking his followers to "hold back on judging me."

Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened.

I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member.

I’ll have more to say down the road

& ask that you bare with me. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) January 11, 2022

Smith's arrest occurred hours after Seattle's win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Smith, who backs up Russell Wilson, didn't play in the 38-30 victory. The team flew back to Seattle following the road game in Glendale, Arizona.

Smith has played three seasons for the Seahawks. He's scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason. The Seahawks will face a decision on whether to make Smith another offer alongside speculation that they might part ways with Wilson.

Smith was a second-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL draft out of West Virginia. He started two seasons in New York prior to a demotion to backup in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015. Smith also played reserve roles with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Seahawks in 2019.