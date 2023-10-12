RAF jets escort Kenya Airways plane into Stansted as police scrambled

Stansted airport (REUTERS)

RAF jets escorted a Kenya Airways plane into Stansted Airport where police surrounded and searched the Boeing aircraft.

Armed officers boarded the plane, according to witnesses.

It is understood the Typhoon jets took over the interception from French jets.

One woman said: “On flight this morning from Nairobi to London Heathrow.

“Forty five minutes before we were due to land, we were told that we’d been diverted to Stansted.

“We’ve been surrounded by all the police. They’ve all got guns all dressed in black and are ID-ing us. Captain hasn’t even said anything.”

Essex Police were called to the runway where they helped bring the flight to a remote stand.

The force said: “We are currently attending an incident at Stansted Airport.

A London Stansted spokeswoman said the Boeing 787 “landed safely with Essex Police in attendance”.

She added: “The aircraft was escorted to a remote parking stand with normal flight operations now continuing.

The plane was diverted to Stansted just before 3.45pm.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Eight crews are in attendance at Stansted Airport.

“We are working with Essex Police and the airport to bring the incident to a successful conclusion.”

Stansted is the designated airport for dealing with security issues in the UK.

more follows...