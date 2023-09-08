Police scour Richmond Park for fugitive terror suspect Daniel Khalife

Daniel Abed Khalife escaped Wandsworth prison on Wednesday after clinging to the underside of a delivery lorry - Metropolitan Police/PA

Police searching for the fugitive terror suspect Daniel Khalife have scoured Richmond Park, as two helicopters carried out an overhead search for the former soldier.

Officers were stationed at the park’s entry and exit points on Friday morning, as the manhunt continues for the 21-year-old who escaped Wandsworth prison on Wednesday.

The royal park is just a few miles from the Category B prison where Khalife fled in a chef’s uniform after he clung to the underside of a delivery lorry.

Police confirmed on Thursday that no sightings of Khalife had been reported, but detectives believe it is likely he has remained in London.

Police positioned outside Richmond Park on Friday morning - ITV

Commander Dominic Murphy, who is leading the investigation, said the fact Khalife had remained at large for so long was “testament to his ingenuity” and his military training.

“This was a really busy area of London and we’ve had no confirmed sightings in any of that information, which is a little unusual, and perhaps testament to Daniel Khalife’s ingenuity in his escape and some of his movements after his escape,” he said.

“It’s important that we remember that we have some of the best military in the world here in the UK and he was trained.

“He was a trained soldier - so ultimately he has skills that perhaps some sections of the public don’t have.”

Mr Murphy added: “He’s a very resourceful individual, clearly, and our experience of him shows that, so nothing is off the table with him at the moment.”

One senior defence source told The Telegraph that Khalife would have received training in the Army that would help him stay one step ahead while on the run.

The source said: “We teach them initiative, command tasks, problem solving skills. We train people well, to be individuals, to adapt, overcome and improvise.

“He’s not in the infantry so doesn’t have the same resilience level as an infantry soldier, but even our basic soldiers are trained to be resilient to adapt, overcome and survive in harsh and unpredictable environments.”

