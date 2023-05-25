Police Scotland is institutionally racist, sexist, misogynistic and discriminatory, says top boss

Sir Iain Livingstone steps down from the role of chief constable in August - Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA Wire

Police Scotland is institutionally racist, sexist, misogynistic and discriminatory, its outgoing chief constable has admitted.

Sir Iain Livingstone said court and conduct cases, along with testimony from officers and independent reviews, had demonstrated there was "prejudice and bad behaviour" in the force.

He told the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) watchdog this was "rightly of great concern and is utterly condemned" as he argued that acknowledging the scourge was needed for change to happen.

Sir Iain, who steps down from the role on Aug 10, admitted that people from different backgrounds "don't always get the service that is their right".

He argued the force could not give the public the service it deserved if its staff and officers did not treat each other with care.

Although he emphasised that his admission did not mean that all officers and staff were racist or sexist, his statement was believed to be the first of its kind by a chief constable in the UK that discrimination was institutional in their force.

It came after a review of the culture in Police Scotland uncovered first-hand accounts of racism, sexism and homophobia by serving officers.

The review group, set up in 2021, found instances of people being "punished" for raising concerns and heard the force's efforts to improve its culture were being frustrated by a lack of money and resources. It also heard the force's efforts to improve its culture are being held back by financial issues and pressure on frontline resources.

Four women recently spoke to BBC Newsnight about allegations of a "boys club" culture at all levels of Police Scotland.

They included former firearms officer Rhona Malone, who won almost £1 million compensation after an employment tribunal found she had been victimised when she had raised concerns about sexism.

Speaking at an SPA meeting on Thursday morning, Sir Iain said: "It is right for me to clearly state that institutional racism, sexism, misogyny and discrimination is a reality for Police Scotland.

"Publicly acknowledging these issues exist institutionally is essential to our absolute commitment to championing equality and becoming an anti-racist service.

"Prejudice and bad behaviour within policing, as highlighted by court and conduct cases, various independent reviews and by listening to our own officers and staff over recent years, is rightly of great concern and is utterly condemned."

Look scourge 'straight in the eye'

Sir Iain said that "identifying and removing deep-rooted barriers" was needed to tackle institutional discrimination and argued it was necessary to "look straight in the eye" at the scourge to tackle it effectively.

He made a direct commitment that the force will become "anti-racist" to the family of Sheku Bayoh, who died in police custody in 2015 after being arrested on a street in Kirkcaldy, Fife. His death is the subject of a public inquiry.

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing Mr Bayoh's family, said: "For far too long those in policing have refused to accept the undeniable fact that institutional racism exists, as those in uniform continued to rain blows of racism on our communities."

He added: "The family of Sheku Bayoh want me to thank the chief constable for raising his voice for the truth and [for] being brave enough to say what black and Asian communities have known for decades."

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, tweeted: "This is a bold and significant statement from the chief constable. It must act as a catalyst for positive change in our police service."

