Police reveal pregnant woman lost unborn baby in Solihull car crash as they hunt BMW driver

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·1 min read
Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to (West Midlands Police)
Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to (West Midlands Police)

Police are hunting for the driver of a BMW after a pregnant woman lost her unborn baby in a crash in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Police previously arrested an 18-year-old they believe was in the BMW, which collided with a Toyota in Cooks Lane, Solihull, last year.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, and later released on bail.

Police have now issued photos of another man they want to speak to, who they believe may have been behind the wheel of the BMW when it crashed.

The force also revealed a woman lost her unborn child in the crash, adding that she and her family “have agreed to release this private and sensitive information to show the impact the collision has had on their lives.”

Police are trying to trace this man (West Midlands Police)
Police are trying to trace this man (West Midlands Police)

Detective Constable Rachael Johnson, from the force’s CID, said: “This has had a lasting impact on the family who were left devastated that day at the loss of their unborn baby.

“We have carried out CCTV enquiries and spoken to witnesses and our investigation continues.

“I would appeal directly to the suspect to do the right thing and get in touch with us. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or about the incident please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 20/471463/22.

Latest Stories

  • OPP officer found guilty of sexually assaulting unconscious woman and filming it

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A judge has found that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Jason Redmond sexually assaulted an unconscious woman while recording it on his mobile phone, and heard from witnesses that Redmond did it to show the victim "how easily she could be raped when she was drunk," and "to teach [her] a lesson." In a two-day, judge-only trial at a Brockville courthouse la

  • Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after search

    The body of a 2-year-old Florida boy who had been the subject of a frantic search after his mother was slain was found Friday in a lake in the jaws of an alligator, police said. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway also said the boy's father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy's mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, and their young son Taylen Mosley. Searchers, including dive teams and officers using drones, had been intensely looking for the boy since his mother's body was discovered in their apartment earlier this week and he was nowhere to be found.

  • Brampton man charged after female paramedics sexually assaulted in Peel Region

    A 34-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges of sexual assault and criminal harassment after female paramedics in Peel Region were sexually assaulted and harassed, Peel police said Saturday. Police said in a news release that between April 2022 and February 2023 the accused had "increased fixation" with female first responders, "committing a series of acts or gestures, including unwanted physical touching and offensive sexual comments to the victims while paramedics were providing medical

  • Vancouver police seek witnesses to violent confrontations at transgender rally

    Warning: This story describes details of violence and contains links to footage showing violence. Vancouver police say they are investigating two violent confrontations at a rally in the city marking International Transgender Day of Visibility. Investigators have released images of two people, as well as video from Grandview Park that shows the two people involved in incidents where others were shouted at, grabbed, and thrown to the ground. VPD says the video and images it posted online come fro

  • Michael Cohen's lawyer says NY case against Trump is 'very solid' and likely jurors need only ask themselves if Trump had 'any political motivation' for the Stormy Daniels payment

    An attorney for Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a "principal witness" in the Manhattan investigation, said there is a "solid case" against Trump.

  • Trump ‘viciously appealing’ to block judge assigned to hush money trial because he jailed Trump Organization CFO in another case

    Not first time Judge Juan Merchan has encoutered case involving Trump

  • RCMP say Calgary woman, 37, found dead near Okotoks, Alta.

    Alberta RCMP say a woman was found dead near Okotoks, Alta., this week, and the death is being treated as a homicide. In a media release sent Saturday, RCMP that at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Turner Valley and Okotoks RCMP responded to a report of found human remains near Hwy 552 and 128 Street East near Okotoks, Alta. Police have identified those remains as 37-year-old Tara Miller, also known as Tara Mbugua, a Calgary resident. RCMP say the serious crimes unit and Calgary Police Service hav

  • Woman Who Went Missing on Birthday Trip with a Friend Heads Home: 'Priority Is to ... Hug My Family'

    Loved ones and law enforcement were concerned when Robyn Bodine and Tracie Shoe didn't make their return flight to Ohio after checking out of their New Mexico hotel

  • Pregnant woman lost unborn baby in Solihull crash as police hunt suspected driver

    Police have issued an appeal to find a man they believe was driving a car involved in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child. The collision between a BMW and a Toyota happened in Cooks Lane, Solihull last year, West Midlands Police said. The force arrested an 18-year-old passenger from the BMW on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at the time, but he was released on bail.

  • Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody unit at SC prison after double-murder conviction

    The state Department of Corrections has sent Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife and son, to a maximum security facility.

  • FBI believes an American woman kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog last year is still alive and is offering a $40,000 reward for help finding her

    The FBI said they believe 29-year-old Monica de Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in November, is alive and in a hostage situation.

  • Man pleads guilty in kidnapping of Cora breakfast chain owner

    A man accused in the kidnapping of Nicholas Tsouflidis, president of the Cora breakfast chain, has pleaded guilty. In March of 2017, three masked men abducted Tsouflidis from his home in Mirabel, Que., and forced him into the trunk of a car. He was then taken to a home in Laval. According to the Crown prosecutors, the captors demanded an $11-million ransom from the victim's mother that night. After being held hostage for more than eight hours, Tsouflidis was found by passersby in a ditch along C

  • Stabbing on bus in Surrey, B.C., leaves man with life-threatening injuries

    A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday morning. Police say the violent incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a TransLink bus, which is run by the Coast Mountain Bus Company. According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, there was an "altercation" between two men on board the bus. "During that altercation, one of the men allegedly took out a knife and a slashed the other male's throat,

  • Moment missing four-year-old and his dog found in New Jersey woods

    The moment a lost four-year-old boy and his labrador were found after wandering into the woods in New Jersey has been revealed in heartwarming bodycam footage.The frightened and sobbing little boy, whose name has not been disclosed, became lost after he and his dog wandered almost half a mile away from his home in Atlantic City on Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police troopers' search and rescue mission captured officers running through the forest before one yells out: "I got him, I got him." The scared four-year-old is heard repeatedly crying: "I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe," as Trooper Ian Emmi picks him up and comforts him.Moments later the youngster is reunited with his mother.New Jersey State Police

  • Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew

    Bruce Boolowon, then a lean 20-year-old, and a group of friends were hunting for murre eggs in a walrus skin boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Strait when they saw a crippled airplane flying low. Its 11 crewmen had injuries in varying degrees of severity, caused either by the bullets sprayed by the two jet fighters, shrapnel or the fireball that erupted when the Neptune landed wheels up on the tundra of St. Lawrence Island and fuel tanks stored in the plane’s belly exploded. The men took refuge in a ditch on St. Lawrence Island — just 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Siberia and 715 miles (1,151 kilometers) west of Anchorage — to avoid the exploding ammunition and waited, but for what they weren’t sure.

  • Two teenagers arrested in connection to Pennsylvania Avenue mass shooting

    Two teenagers arrested in connection to Pennsylvania Avenue mass shooting

  • I was a nun for 2 decades before leaving the convent to be with a woman. I stood up to the church for our right to marry.

    Monica Hingston was a nun from the time she was 21 but rarely followed the rules. One day, she met a fellow nun in South America and fell in love.

  • Three people arrested over brutal beating of Tekashi 6ix9ine outside gym sauna

    Footage this month showed the rapper being beaten on the floor by multiple assailants

  • ‘Cowardly bully’ jailed for murder of frail pensioner he found in his bed

    ‘Cowardly bully’ jailed for murder of frail pensioner he found in his bed

  • The sinister draw of Indian true crime shows

    Fans of the gripping and gory shows say that there's more to them than just good TV.