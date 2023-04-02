Police reveal pregnant woman lost unborn baby in Solihull car crash as they hunt BMW driver

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to (West Midlands Police)

Police are hunting for the driver of a BMW after a pregnant woman lost her unborn baby in a crash in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Police previously arrested an 18-year-old they believe was in the BMW, which collided with a Toyota in Cooks Lane, Solihull, last year.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, and later released on bail.

Police have now issued photos of another man they want to speak to, who they believe may have been behind the wheel of the BMW when it crashed.

The force also revealed a woman lost her unborn child in the crash, adding that she and her family “have agreed to release this private and sensitive information to show the impact the collision has had on their lives.”

Police are trying to trace this man (West Midlands Police)

Detective Constable Rachael Johnson, from the force’s CID, said: “This has had a lasting impact on the family who were left devastated that day at the loss of their unborn baby.

“We have carried out CCTV enquiries and spoken to witnesses and our investigation continues.

“I would appeal directly to the suspect to do the right thing and get in touch with us. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or about the incident please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 20/471463/22.