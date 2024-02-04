Police Reveal Identities of the 3 People Killed in Florida Mobile Home Plane Crash

The plane crashed under "unknown circumstances," according to the FAA

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department/X Small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall

The identities of the three people who died after a plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday evening have been revealed.

The Clearwater Police Department shared the names and ages of the three individuals in a post shared on Facebook Saturday.

According to authorities, pilot Jemin Patel, 54, resident Martha Parry, 87, and Mary Ellen Pender, 54, who was visiting Parry's mobile home, all died in the accident.

After the incident, a report from the Federal Aviation Administration said that the plane crashed under "unknown circumstances."



OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty irefighters, police and EMS personnel respond after a small plane crashed into the Bayside Waters mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department said in a news release that it received a call about the crash at Bayside Waters mobile home park at 7:08 p.m. local time on Thursday, after multiple residences caught fire.

Several people had previously been inside the residence shortly before the incident, but only the two victims were inside at the time of the crash, the organization said.

Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers later said during a media briefing that when authorities arrived on the scene, the small plane was discovered in one of four mobile homes impacted by the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the three victims and their families; this tragedy could have been even worse,” said Police Chief Eric Gandy.

The airplane, which was a Beechcraft V35, had taken off from Vero Beach, Florida, earlier in the day on Thursday.



