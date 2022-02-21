Police restricting downtown access, Ottawa clean-up continues

Police enforce an injunction against protesters on Feb. 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

More than 100 police checkpoints in downtown Ottawa remain as cleanup efforts continue.

City transit is reopening many of its routes and a sense of normalcy is starting to return after thousands of demonstrators rallying against COVID-19 mandates occupied the streets for more than three weeks, terrorizing some residents.

Ottawa police say businesses that closed during the protests should now feel safe to reopen. It's expected many of the shops along Bank Street, as well as the CF Rideau Centre, will open as soon as Tuesday.

"We are deeply committed to the community healing that we know now needs to take place," interim Ottawa police Chief Steve Bell told a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Over next several days, Bell said, police will figure out how to maintain a presence in the downtown core "to make sure that nobody returns to occupy our streets again."

On Monday morning, police sent out social media messages advising people that only parliamentary employees would be permitted north of Sparks Street between Elgin Street and Bay Street. Wellington Street, once the focal point of the protest, is closed to all traffic.

Police say they are asking people at check stops to state their reasons for travelling within the area.

There are reports some members of the convoy regrouped outside the city. More than 50 vehicles were seen this weekend at Herb's Truck Stop in Vankleek Hill, Ont., less than 100 kilometres from downtown Ottawa.

Bell did not say when downtown roads would reopen to residents or whether vehicle traffic would be barred from Wellington Street indefinitely.

By Sunday morning, officers had fenced off the area immediately surrounding the Parliamentary Precinct. That's where protesters had been entrenched since late January, before a series of police advances throughout the day Saturday pushed the crowd first west, then south, away from Parliament Hill.

Late last week, police set up a secure area stretching from Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal, and from the Queensway to Parliament Hill.

Police warn of road closures

Police have opened up Rideau Street at Sussex Drive but it remains closed westbound at Dalhousie Street. Mackenzie Avenue southbound, Sussex Drive northbound and Colonel By Drive are open to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, police said.

Police also asked people Sunday evening to to avoid a small demonstration happening near the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Booth Street — one where children were in attendance.

A similar demonstration is planned for Monday.

Free bus routes, normal routes

Fifteen bus routes serving downtown are now free of charge and will stay that way until 30 days after Ottawa's state of emergency is lifted, OC Transpo said Sunday.

For now, however, bus routes serving downtown remain on detour. The free rides also apply to Para Transpo trips to and from Rideau-Vanier and Somerset wards.

Starting Monday morning, LRT service resumed along the entire length of the Confederation Line.

The City of Ottawa is warning that any statements that appear to come from the city involving financial compensation for the convoy protests are not authentic.

MPs debated in the House of Commons all weekend ahead of a vote on whether to ratify use of the Emergencies Act. Debate continued Monday morning, ahead of an evening vote.

Dozens of commercial, passenger vehicles seized, towed

By Sunday afternoon, police announced they had made 191 arrests and laid 389 charges against 103 people.

The charges include obstructing police, disobeying a court order, mischief, assault, possessing a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

Bell said that in one instance, a protester tried to take an officer's Taser.

Eighty-nine people arrested have been released on bail conditions that include being prohibited from going within a certain area where the protests were taking place. Others were released without any conditions.

Police also towed 79 vehicles related to the protest. The vehicles include heavy trucks, pickup trucks and cars.