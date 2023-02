The RCMP issued a short statement Friday morning asking people living in the area of High Street and Church Road in Grand Falls-Windsor to lock their doors and stay inside. (CBC - image credit)

CBC

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are asking residents in the area of High Street and Church Street to stay inside and keep doors locked as officers respond to an "unfolding incident." Police are also asking the public to stay away from the area.

In a short statement issued Friday morning, the RCMP provided no details about the nature of the event but said they will provide updates.

More to come.

