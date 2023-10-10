Police responding to shooting call at south Fort Worth apartments
Police and paramedics are responding to a shooting at a south Fort Worth apartment complex at 4400 Fair Park Blvd., according to a police spokesperson.
A 911 caller just before 8 p.m. told dispatchers that a man had been shot, according to a police incident detail report, which provides preliminary information to officers responding to calls.
Police did not share any other details around 8:40 p.m. about the shooting call, only that MedStar has been notified.
A MedStar spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for information.
