Police responding to man in crisis in major operation south of Quebec City

Sûreté du Québec police are responding to a man in crisis, who could be armed, in a residential area in Lotbinière, a small municipality south of Quebec City. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press - image credit)

A major police operation is underway in Sainte-Croix, a Quebec town between Trois-Rivières and Quebec City, where provincial police say they are responding to a man in crisis who could be armed.

Sûreté du Québec police say the residence is on des Chutes Street in the small municipality, but they've also blocked off several surrounding streets and have deployed a police dog.

They say the operation has been underway since 8 a.m., but would not provide more details because it is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.