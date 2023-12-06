Police Respond to Shooting at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. Here's What to Know

A student walks past a sign outside Lied Library on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 2022. Credit - Ronda Churchill—Bloomberg /Getty Images

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a gunman who opened fire at the University of Nevada Las Vegas late Wednesday morning in a shooting that had “multiple victims” is dead. The exact number of victims and their conditions remain unknown.

“The suspect has been located and is deceased,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted at 12:37 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

University police received calls about gunshots near Beam Hall, which houses the business school before noon and asked people to continue to avoid the area during the active investigation. The university asked students and staff to shelter in place as officers evacuate buildings one at a time.

During Wednesday’s White House press conference, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was just informed about the shooting. “Obviously, we're going to continue to monitor what's currently occurring. I don't want to get ahead of what local enforcements are probably dealing with at this time,” Jean-Pierre said.

The university first alerted students about the shooting at around 11:54 a.m. local time.

“RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school’s alert said.

Shortly after, the University’s official X account later said that university police were also responding to additional reports of shots fired in the Student Union.

Las Vegas had one of the deadliest mass shootings in history in 2017, when a gunman killed 60 people and injured hundreds more at Mandalay Bay Casino.

This is a breaking news story.

