9 victims transported to hospital after shooting at Allen Premium Outlets near Dallas, Texas, police said

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. LM Otero/AP

Nine victims were transported to a hospital after a shooting at an outlet mall near the Dallas area on Saturday, according to the Allen Police Department.

"Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department. A multi-agency response helped secure the mall. There is no longer an active threat," the department said on Twitter.

Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, a suburb about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas with roughly 105,000 residents.

WFAA-TV reported that a Collin County Sheriff said the shooter was dead.

A video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot while gunfire could be heard.

One unidentified employee at the mall told WFAA that the suspected shooter was indiscriminately shooting his gun from outside.

"He was just shooting his gun everywhere, for the most part," the employee said.

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to the mall, with multiple ambulances on the scene. A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling outdoor mall. Ambulances from several neighboring cities responded to the scene.

A law enforcement source told CNN there is a search for a possible second shooter. Authorities have not yet confirmed that information.

The Dallas office of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also responded.

In a statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he has reached out to Allen Mayor Ken Fulk and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw in light of the shooting.

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas, tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," he said. "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

