Police respond to reported shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park with 'injured victims'

Police in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May, said they were responding to reports of an active shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday evening.

At least two people were injured, and as many as six may have been injured, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez told the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Gutierrez said police did not have anyone in custody yet.

"The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims," the department said in a Facebook post.

The Uvalde Police Department said it got the call at about 5:30 p.m.

Mementos decorate a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 30, 2022. - Nineteen young children and two teachers were killed when a teenage gunman went on a rampage at Robb Elementary on May 24 in America's worst school shooting in a decade. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The shooting comes the same week that students in Uvalde went back to school for the first time since 19 of their fourth-grade classmates and two teachers were killed there on May 24. Robb Elementary is permanently closed and slated to be demolished.

