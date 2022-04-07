Police rescue at-risk woman who rang 999 and 'asked for pizza'

Photo credit: Getty Images

A woman who called 999 and 'asked for a pizza' was rescued by police earlier this week thanks to a quick-thinking emergency call handler. The woman – who has not been identified – was travelling alone on a bus on Tuesday evening when she became concerned for her safety.

"North Yorkshire Police received a 999 call – but when it was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza," a statement from the force read. "The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in trouble, to which she confirmed 'yes'."

Unable to provide verbal details, due to safety fears, the woman answered the call handler's 'yes' or 'no' questions until the police were able to establish her whereabouts and that she was at risk of harm from a man who was also travelling on the bus. "While keeping the phone line open, the call handler was also able to text her for more information," the statement continued. "Officers managed to locate the bus using an online tracker, and stop it in York."

Since then, a 40-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the incident. "He was subsequently released with no further action," North Yorkshire Police added in its statement. "Although the woman has been provided with safeguarding and support."

The story was well received by women on social media, who commended the call handler for their actions. "This is excellent, well done those call handlers and the officers who reached the woman before harm was done, you should be very proud," said one person, with another tweeting: "I accidentally set my emergency call off on my iPhone and hung up quickly when I realised I was calling 999. Got a call back within a minute checking I was ok. I was very embarrassed but it felt great to know that happens."

Taking to Twitter to share advice for women or other vulnerable people who find themselves in a similar situation, North Yorkshire Police said: "All 999 calls are directed to call centres and answered by BT operators. They'll ask which service you need. If no service is requested but anything suspicious is heard throughout the process, the operator will connect you to a police call handler."



The force advises that it's "always best to speak to the operator if you can, even by whispering." If you can't "you may also be asked to cough or tap the keys on your phone in response to questions."

The Twitter thread went on: "The police call handler will attempt to communicate with you by asking simple yes or no questions. If you are not able to speak, listen carefully to the questions and instructions from the call handler so we can assess your call and arrange help if needed."

