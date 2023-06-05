Police renew appeal to identify man after woman raped in Tottenham

The man police wish to speak to (Met Police)

Police have renewed appeals to trace a man after a woman was raped in Tottenham in 2019.

The victim reported being raped at an unknown address in Tottenham after a night out with friends in Camden.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Officers said they had carried out CCTV and forensic enquiries and had also circulated a picture of the suspect on police systems, but no match has been made.

On Monday, police released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Iain McDonald, leading the investigation, said: “We have carried out extensive work to identify the person responsible for this crime but have so far been unable to trace him.

“We are now urging the public to look at this image and see if they recognise the man we need to speak to. Any small piece of information could be the breakthrough we are hoping for.”

Officers said anyone with information or who recognises the man should come forward “as soon as possible”.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference 1986/16JUN19.