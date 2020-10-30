Police release updated clothing description as search continues for missing Bradford teen

South Simcoe Police have released more information as they continue their search for a 15-year-old boy from Bradford, Ont., who has been missing for a week.

Police say they were able to obtain an updated clothing description of Siem Zerezghi from security video during an "extensive" canvass. The footage shows the teen wearing a pair of grey track pants with an orange stripe.

The video also revealed an updated timeline of Zerezghi's disappearance, showing him in his neighbourhood on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. Before that, he was last seen on Friday evening at his home in the area of Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive.

"The pants he is seen wearing in this photo are the pants we believe he was wearing Saturday morning," said acting Staff Sgt. Dave Phillips.

Zerezghi is described as a Black male, 5'11" with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are continuing to review more surveillance footage. They have also established an evidence portal where the public may upload security camera footage or other visuals that could assist with the investigation.

Police say they are urging residents in Bradford to check their security camera systems for any possible sightings.

On Tuesday, officers from the South Simcoe Police Service checked backyards, while members of the K9 unit and officers on ATVs searched fields and wooded areas near the teen's last known whereabouts.

Police and Zerezghi's family are concerned for his well-being.

"A team of detectives continues to conduct interviews and pursue all investigative avenues in our efforts to locate the missing teen," police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, or contact Crime Stoppers.