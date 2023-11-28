Police release sketch of suspect in Abberly Pointe shooting, asks public to help ID

The Port Royal Police Department released a sketch of a suspect in last week’s Abberly Pointe Apartments shooting and is asking for help in determining their identity.

Tuesday, Nov 21 at around 1 a.m., a 23-year-old from Port Royal was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after he confronted a group of people trying to steal his car. The man told investigators he heard the sound of his car starting and rushed to confront the group of thieves. Several suspects fired shots at the man before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.

The man was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for serious injuries.

A representative of the Port Royal Police Department was not available at the end of the day Tuesday to comment on the condition of the injured man.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Forensic Art Unit created the sketch.

The Port Royal Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime or who may be able to identify the individual to contact Detective Sgt Norman McCown at 843-986-2220 or they may file an anonymous tip at https://www.portroyal.org/285/Submit-a-Police-Report, please reference Case No.23PR25859.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.