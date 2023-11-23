Police release mugshot of ‘Harry Kane lookalike’

Footballer Harry Kane on the left and on the right the mugshot released by Richmond Upon Thames police

Police have released an e-fit image of a robber who bears an uncanny resemblance to footballer Harry Kane.

The mugshot image was released by police in Richmond Upon Thames, south west London, for an appeal after a robbery took place in the area.

After the picture was posted on Facebook appealing for any information on the suspect many locals speculated in the comments section.

Some people suggesting the image resembled England’s captain and FC Bayern Munich’s forward Harry Kane.

Lee Marks said: “I think his name is Harry Kane!”

Dan Thorne added: “I thought Harry moved to Munich?”

Russell Harvey joked: “Looks like Richmond Upon Thames police are looking for Harry Kane!”

Jack Welch said: “Harry Kane might need questioning.”

Charlie Stoney added: “Off to Germany you go.”

Ashley Grace said: “Harry Kane got a twin?”

The Metropolitan Police in Richmond Upon Thames released an appeal for any information on the suspect. The appeal said “On 26th October 2023 between 2000 – 2030hrs, a lone female was robbed in an alley off Twickenham Riverside.

“We are asking for anyone who could identify the person from this e-fit image.

Please call us on 101 (ref 0711737/23) with any assistance.”

