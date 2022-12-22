Police release letter from family of missing girl Madalina Cojocari + Arctic blast headed for Charlotte

Inflation has taken its toll on the economy in 2022. Most will especially take notice at the grocery prices at their local supermarket.

Is there a better option for cheaper groceries? Catherine Muccigrosso compared prices at 11 grocery stores in Charlotte to find out where you can get the cheapest food.

It’s valuable info when making your next grocery run. You might even like shopping at a new place too!

On to the news.

1. Police release letter from Madalina Cojocari relative pleading for help in search

A letter released by police reportedly from a relative of Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius Police
The family of Madalina Cojocari is asking for help.

The 11-year-old went missing on Nov. 23. Today, police released a handwritten letter from an unidentified member of Madalina’s family begging for anyone with information of her whereabouts to come forward.

“We as a family are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing,” the family wrote. “We love Madalina and are shocked by these circumstances.”

Kallie Cox shares the latest on the search for Madalina.

2. Charlotte to avoid winter ‘bomb cyclone.’ But arctic blast will make for frigid Christmas

A Canadian cold weather system that settled in Charlotte over the weekend is expected to leave temperatures well below normal until Thanksgiving, a National Weather Service meteorologist said on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. TODD SUMLIN/FILE PHOTO
Charlotte may not be in the mix for a White Christmas, but it will be a frigid one.

An Arctic front is expected to move through the Charlotte area Friday, which will result in “plummeting temperatures and gusty winds” over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

On Christmas Eve, it is expected to be sunny, with a high of 28 degrees and a low of around 15 degrees while Christmas Day will see a high of 35 degrees and a low of 18 degrees.

Evan Moore details the cold snap heading for the Queen City.

3. Resetting the trenches: How Panthers’ defense can reestablish its identity vs. Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22), right, stiff arms Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. (28) at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Khadejeh Nikouyeh/Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com
The Panthers are still in a position to make the playoffs and host the Detroit Lions this weekend.

Despite firing head coach Matt Rhule in October, Carolina’s managed to claw back into the race for the NFC South Division title.

While a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week wasn’t an ideal result for the Panthers, winning the battle in the trenches may be key to the team getting back in the win column.

Ellis Williams explains the formula for success.

4. The best of the best: Check out the 2022 CharlotteFive Readers’ Choice winners

Top, from left: The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, Primal Brewery, Bitty & Beau’s and Artisen Gelato. Bottom, from left: Wing King Cafe and Yummm Donut. Alex Cason Photography
If there’s something the Charlotte area doesn’t lack, it’s a variety of food.

2022 saw its share of new restaurants, dives, holes-in-the-wall and more open, and readers let us know their favorites.

It’s time to look back on the year and see who the CharlotteFive Readers’ crowned as the cream of the crop on the Queen City food scene.

Check out the full list of winners.

Drew Nantais is a Senior Growth & Engagement Producer for the Charlotte Observer.
