Police release images of dogs after 11-year-old girl mauled in Stepney Green

Detectives have released footage of a dog and its owner after a “traumatised” 11 year-old girl was mauled in east London.

The schoolgirl was left with serious injuries and was treated in hospital for several days after the dog repeatedly bit her on the arm and hand. She suffered broken bones and deep bite wounds.

The victim was walking on Ben Jonson Road in Stepney Green, about 8.30am on September 28 when she passed a man with two dogs.

One of the dogs lunged at her and started savaging her before a passing taxi driver intervened and prised the dog’s jaw open to release its grip on her.

As police were called the dog owner quit the scene, but he has been caught on video footage which officers are using as part of a public appeal. He is pictured with one brown dog and another black on chain leads., He is wearing a baseball cap, bomber jacket and tracksuit trousers.

Detective Inspector Luke Hampton said: “This was a shocking and sustained attack on a young girl as she walked to school.

“The incident not only left her with serious injuries – including broken bones – but has also left her traumatised.

“We need to quickly identify the owner of these dogs to make sure this does not happen again.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 2628/28SEP.