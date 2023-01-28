Police release images, detailed description of suspect in stabbing of boy on TTC bus
Toronto police have released images and a more detailed description of a suspect in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on a TTC bus this week.
The stabbing happened at Old Mill subway station on Wednesday. Police were called to the station at about 4 p.m. The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault.
According to police, the boy, got on the bus, which was parked at the station, and got involved in a "brief conversation" with a man.
"The man stabbed the boy multiple times," police said in a news release on Friday.
The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The man is described as 5 foot 10, about 20 to 25 years old, with black dread locks covering his forehead. He was wearing a blue face covering, a dark-coloured top with a distinct red logo running vertically on the front, and a dark hooded three-quarter length winter jacket.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).