Police release images, detailed description of suspect in stabbing of boy on TTC bus

This man is suspected in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on a TTC bus on Wednesday. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service - image credit)

Toronto police have released images and a more detailed description of a suspect in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on a TTC bus this week.

The stabbing happened at Old Mill subway station on Wednesday. Police were called to the station at about 4 p.m. The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault.

According to police, the boy, got on the bus, which was parked at the station, and got involved in a "brief conversation" with a man.

"The man stabbed the boy multiple times," police said in a news release on Friday.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man is described as 5 foot 10, about 20 to 25 years old, with black dread locks covering his forehead. He was wearing a blue face covering, a dark-coloured top with a distinct red logo running vertically on the front, and a dark hooded three-quarter length winter jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

