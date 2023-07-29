Police recover two motorbikes after girl, seven, killed in hit-and-run

Detectives investigating the death of a seven-year-old girl in a hit-and-run in Walsall on Thursday evening have recovered two abandoned motorbikes.

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested on the same day on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail “with strict conditions”, said West Midlands Police.

Katniss Seleznev was hit as she played on her scooter in Turnstone Road, Blakenall, at just after 7pm on Thursday. She was found with critical injuries and taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where she died.

Officers said the two abandoned motorbikes would be examined as part of their “extensive inquiries”.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our work to establish the facts around this tragic incident is continuing. We have recovered two motorbikes and they will now be forensically examined.

“At this awful time our thoughts remain with the family of Katniss, who are being supported and have asked to be left to grieve in private.”

Flowers, balloons and toys were left at the scene of the crash on Friday. A tribute left with one bouquet said: “I will remember your beautiful soul forever. Thinking and praying for your family.”

In a Facebook post, Katniss’s mother paid tribute to her “star” and said her “heart is bleeding”.

She wrote”God took her away too young and fragile. I don’t have strength and I don’t want to say goodbye to you, my star. How to let you go, my heart is bleeding, my soul is aching.”

Det Sgt Hughes said: “I would also like to extend my thanks to all those people who have already come to us with information. It is truly appreciated.

“We would ask again that anyone who was at the scene does still come forward, as what they know may be valuable to our ongoing investigation.”