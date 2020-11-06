Police recover firecrackers stored illegally in Jalandhar, arrest one person

The warehouse was used to illegally store firecrackers in Jalandhar, Punjab. (Photo/ANI)

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 6 (ANI): The police recovered a huge quantity of firecrackers stored illegally in a residential area in Jalandhar on Thursday.

"Launching a crackdown against illegal stocking and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Commissionerate of Police yesterday unearthed 44 boxes of illegal firecrackers and 15 boxes of prohibited Chinese kite flying strings worth Rs 10 lakh in Pakka Bagh area," an official statement said.

Police arrested Gurdeep Gora, the owner of the fireworks warehouse, on Thursday. The father of the accused accepted that a case was registered against his son last year as well and he was granted bail in that case. Along with this, the father also admitted that his son did not have the licence given by the administration to store firecrackers.

"Illegal firecrackers were stored by accused, Gurdeep Gora, in a warehouse in Pakka Bagh area. He is a habitual offender and cases have been registered against him twice before for similar offences around Diwali in 2018 and 2019," Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner, Jalandhar, said.

"An FIR under the Explosive Substances Act and IPC 286 will be registered and due action will be taken against the accused. A special team of Vatsala Gupta, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sukhjinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police and other officials executed the search operation," Gurpreet Singh added.

The police said that a search operation to find similar illegal storehouses of firecrackers was underway for the last three days. (ANI)