Police can 'use reasonable force' against passengers not wearing face masks on public transport

Police officers at Leeds railway station wear masks as face coverings become mandatory on public transport in England (Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Passengers not wearing face coverings on public transport can have ‘reasonable force’ used against them by police.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that face coverings would be mandatory from Monday as more people return to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He warned: “You could be refused travel if you don’t comply, and you could be fined.”

The Department for Transport (DfT) rules will be enforced by police and transport staff with fines of £100.

They will also have powers to stop people from travelling if they are not wearing face coverings and can use “reasonable force” to remove someone who refuses to do so.

Shapps said: “I expect the vast majority of people won’t need to be forced into this because wearing a face covering helps protect others.”

The new rules ordering the wearing of face coverings came into effect on Monday as more lockdown measures were eased in England despite the ‘R rate’ level of the spread of infection rising above 1 in some parts of the country.

Non-essential shops were allowed to reopen on Monday and many secondary schools reopened to pupils.

Notices have been posted at railway stations in England advising the public to wear a mask (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The guidelines do not apply to people entering shops, despite the current guidance saying face coverings should be worn in enclosed public places.

And passengers will be allowed to remove their face coverings to eat or drink while on public transport.

Children under the age of 11 do not have to wear face covers, and the penalties will not apply to on-duty police or public transport staff.

The regulations, which cover bus, coach, train, tram, ferry and aircraft passengers, say face covers can be removed if it is “reasonably necessary” for a person to eat or drink or if they rely on lip-reading to communicate.

