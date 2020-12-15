Police shut down illegal rave in Soho barber shop with more than 100 revellers
Watch: Central London barber shop raided by police over rave
A London barber shop is facing a £10,000 fine for hosting a rave in its basement with more than 100 revellers.
The owner of the salon in London's West End turned the establishment into a makeshift nightclub with a bar, dancefloor and DJ decks.
Cops raided the Cut and Grind in D'Arblay Street in Soho after a tip-off and found the underground party at around 1am in the early hours of Friday morning.
After walking past the sinks and chairs at the hipster barbers, a staircase led downstairs to where the owner had erected a bar and dancefloor, police said.
Turntables and speakers were also set up, with more than 100 people inside, according to Scotland Yard.
Crowds were dispersed by officers, with the owner being found and reported for a possible £10,000 fixed penalty notice.
On Tuesday, the Met Police released bodycam footage of some 20 of the party-goers being ushered out of the barbers.
Read more: Hairdresser who kept her salon open during lockdown finally forced to close
The Cut and Grind, where a washcut, blow dry and shave costs from £88, also allow the public to hire the venue that is split across two floors.
PC Steve Muldoon from the Met's Soho policing team, raged at the number of illegal events being held in Soho, despite the rising COVID-19 rates in the capital.
He said: “London is on the cusp of stricter restrictions and it is deeply concerning and irritating that people are still willing to break the rules and put the health of Londoners at risk.
Watch: London traders disappointed with Tier 3 lockdown decision
“Over the last couple of weeks, we have responded to a number of parties and unlicensed music events across Soho.
"It is frankly shocking that people are willing to break the rules, which are clearly there to keep people safe.
“At this critical time for our city, I would urge everyone to stick to the rules. They are there to keep us all safe and prevent the spread of the virus.”
Yesterday, the government announced London would be put into Tier 3 - the harshest level of virus restrictions that sees the shutting of pubs and restaurants unless serving takeaways.
An employee who answered the phone at Cut and Grind on Tuesday declined to comment. The owner, who could face a fine of up to £10,000 pounds, was not immediately available.
Under rules in force in London, people are not allowed to socialise indoors with anyone other than members of their household or support bubble.
The rules are to be further tightened on Wednesday. There are a limited number of exemptions which do not include parties or club nights.