Police pursuits can be dangerous for bystanders. What other drivers should do to stay safe

A multi-hour police pursuit of a burglary suspect that stretched across much of the Charlotte area and involved multiple stolen cars ended with a crash and left many drivers who found themselves on the road alongside the situation shaken.

Although pursuits can be dangerous and scary situations for drivers and pedestrians caught up as bystanders, there are things you can do -- and avoid doing -- to help law enforcement and reduce the risk of injury for yourself and others on the road.

Here’s what you should and shouldn’t do to help keep yourself and fellow motorists safe in the midst of a police chase:

Stay focused on your driving

If you see a police pursuit happening around you, it may be tempting to give in to the urge to rubberneck, but losing your focus can put yourself and others at risk.

A critical part of staying safe in that situation, the Carolinas-based law firm Auger & Auger advises, is staying focused on your own driving and the road conditions ahead rather than getting distracted by the drama of the chase.

Drive as normally as possible

“One of the most dangerous things you can do is to drive erratically” when caught up near a police chase, Auger & Auger says, so you should generally try to maintain a consistent speed and stay in your lane.

“The police chasing the suspect are aware of the speed limits, and they are looking to not only get their suspect but to keep others on the road safe,” according to the law firm. “Staying in your lane and maintaining a consistent speed is a predictable behavior that can be anticipated by the police and allow them to react appropriately.”

If you’re very close to the pursuit and have room to do so safely, Auger & Auger adds, you can pull off to the side of the road.

Don’t try to intervene

Sometimes, other drivers attempt to help police when they see a police pursuit, as was the case Wednesday when a driver hit one of the stolen cars multiple times in an attempt to stop it.

But, despite any good intentions, law enforcement advises that that kind of action can do more harm than good and that drivers should leave pursuits to the professionals.

“Please do not attempt to engage this suspect or intervene in the pursuit,” CMPD posted on social media amid Wednesday’s events.

Don’t stop in the road

You may be tempted to — by shock, concern or a desire to help police — simply stop your car if you see a police pursuit passing by, but doing so can put yourself and others at risk.

“You may think that you are making it easier for police to get around you, but you are making yourself an obstacle in the road,” Auger & Auger advises. “If you can pull over safely to get out of the way, go ahead. If the only place you can come to a stop is in the middle of your lane, don’t do it.”