Police protect Astros owner Jim Crane from talking to media at MLB meetings

Major League Baseball’s owners meetings are currently underway in Arlington, Texas and with the Houston Astros currently under investigation for using technology to steal signs, team owner Jim Crane has a lot to answer for. If he’s doing any answering, though, it’s not to the media.

Several journalists who were covering the meetings in Arlington on Wednesday reported that there’s an increased police presence inside the hotel where the meetings are being held, and several officers stepped in when the journalists attempted to ask him questions.

Jim Crane declined comment. "If you want to talk about baseball, I'll talk about baseball." Before he can say another word, the sherriff cuts through us and escorts him away. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 20, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Before he was escorted away by a police officer, Jim Crane said he would answer questions “only about baseball.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 20, 2019

Full exchange with Jim Crane:



"Do you have a few minutes to talk?"



"If you want to talk about baseball, I'll talk about baseball. What else do you want to talk about?



"So, you have no comment on ..."



"Any other issues," Crane said, before two police officers intervened — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 20, 2019

Story continues

The police reportedly only stepped in when Crane was being asked questions, but the presence of actual police officers at the MLB owners meetings isn’t normal. According to Eric Fisher, a longtime sports journalist and editor for SportsBusiness Group, he can only recall three other times when there were police officers at these meetings: when teams were voting on whether or not they should eliminate two teams in 2001, when owners were voting on the next commissioner in 2014, and former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria apparently had a special detail in 2012 following his latest team fire sale.

This show of strength from the owners has led to unexpected consequences for the journalists who have been assigned to cover the meetings. Apparently the police and hotel management attempted to have them kicked out of the hotel, and then forbade them from speaking to any owner unless the owner spoke to them first.

Well, management at Live! By Loews tried to kick out the media here for the #MLB owner's meetings. I am now the proud owner of two (2) hotel rooms at different hotels and we can't speak to the owners until they speak to us. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 20, 2019

To clarify, all owners, not just Crane, are under the same restriction. We can't approach owners. Tarrant County police on scene to enforce it. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) November 20, 2019

Hello from the owners meetings in Arlington, Texas, where hotel management and a group of policemen attempted to throw a small group of reporters out of the hotel. Order has since been restored. Perhaps Jim Crane will speak today. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 20, 2019

The owners, and Crane especially, seem afraid to face the media and field questions that fans are desperate to have answered. And fans have a lot of questions. Perhaps the owners are afraid to answer questions about the sign-stealing scandal, which threatens to gobble up nearly every team in baseball. Or maybe it’s MLB’s proposal to eliminate 42 minor league teams, which would cause the loss of thousands of jobs (for players and for those teams’ year-round employees) and remove access to lower-cost, family friendly baseball in many communities. Or it could be the issues with the consistency of the baseball, which sent the playoffs (and possibly its results) into an upheaval.

That’s just a short list. There are plenty other issues that fans deserve to have addressed honestly by MLB’s most powerful people. The police may prevent the owners from having to answer right now, but those questions will not go away.

Astros owner Jim Crane wasn't eager to speak with the media at MLB's owners meetings. (Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

More from Yahoo Sports: