Police and prosecutors ‘had it in for my daughter’, Caroline Flack’s mother says

The mother of tragic television star Caroline Flack said police and prosecutors “had it in for” her daughter, accusing them of taking the former Love Island host to court due to her “celebrity status”.

Chris Flack said her famous daughter killed herself as a consequence of Detective Inspector Lauren Bateman’s personal decision to appeal against the plan to give Flack a caution for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

Mrs Flack accused prosecutors of wanting to proceed with the case, despite concerns about the 40-year-old’s mental health.

Speaking at Flack’s inquest at Poplar Coroner’s Court on Thursday, Mrs Flack told deputy chief Crown prosecutor Lisa Ramsarran: “After listening to you and the first lady (Ms Bateman), I feel even more that you had it in for Caroline.

View photos Poplar Coroner’s Court, London (Jonathan Brady/PA) More

“I now know how Caroline felt and it is not very nice.”

Ms Ramsarran said the code for prosecutors was correctly applied, while both the police and the Crown Prosecution Service said they would not do anything differently.

Flack admitted hitting Mr Burton when officers were called to her home in London in December 2019, saying she did so because she found out he was cheating on her, the inquest heard.

Prosecutors decided to charge Flack with assault after Ms Bateman, the Metropolitan Police inspector on duty at the time, contested their initial decision.

The inquest heard prosecutor Kate Weiss reviewed the decision to charge Flack a week after the assault.

She cited various factors, such as the violence involved, that Mr Burton was sleeping, that a caution is rare for a domestic violence case, and that police said Flack showed no remorse in interview, when making coming to the conclusion that a caution was not appropriate.

Ms Weiss wrote: “In light of these factors, I believe a caution is not appropriate.”

Coroner Mary Hassell said she understood if Flack’s family saw the review document and thought it “gives a flavour of wanting to find reasons to continue the prosecution rather than looking at this afresh”.

The coroner said: “It would be easy to gain an impression from this that for whatever reason Caroline isn’t liked – ‘She’s a celebrity and she must be dealt with severely’.

“I can understand why that impression could be gained by this document.”

View photos Floral tributes placed outside Caroline Flack’s former home (Dominic Lipinski/PA) More

Story continues